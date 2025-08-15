Greenhill Humane Society offers fee-waived adoptions this weekend

Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene will waive adoption fees this weekend.

The waiver is made possible by a grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Greenhill’s community engagement manager, Kelly Fleischmann, said the campaign makes it easier for local community members to adopt and foster animals.

“This opportunity allows folks to not have any barrier when they come into Greenhill,” Fleischmann said. “So if they see a face and they fall in love, happily ever after, so much the merrier, we’re very excited.”

The waiver applies to any animal – including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, chinchillas and more. Fleischmann said, no matter the animal, Greenhill is happy to provide the information people need to take the next step.

“We are ready and available and excited to be able to share with people what we know about this animal,” she said. “Every animal deserves an opportunity and every person deserves an opportunity to fall in love – and what a perfect weekend for it.”

With almost 100 animals up for adoption in Lane County, Fleischmann hopes more people will come into Greenhill to visit, ask questions and maybe – find their future pet.