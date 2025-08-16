Roseburg police increasing traffic patrols through September
The Roseburg Police Department will increase the number of officers patrolling the roads for traffic enforcement.
Police will be focused on monitoring safety belt usage, distracted driving, speeding, and driving under the influence. The extra patrols will be active until the end of September.
The extra patrols "are made available due to grants received from Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation," according to a Roseburg Police press release.