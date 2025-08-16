© 2025 KLCC

Roseburg police increasing traffic patrols through September

KLCC
Published August 16, 2025 at 9:52 AM PDT

The Roseburg Police Department will increase the number of officers patrolling the roads for traffic enforcement.

Police will be focused on monitoring safety belt usage, distracted driving, speeding, and driving under the influence. The extra patrols will be active until the end of September.

The extra patrols "are made available due to grants received from Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation," according to a Roseburg Police press release.

