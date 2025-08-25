© 2025 KLCC

Emigrant Fire in southeast Lane County grows overnight amidst wind, lightning storms

KLCC
Published August 25, 2025 at 11:39 AM PDT
The Emigrant Fire, which sparked on Aug. 24 on the Middle Fork District following lightning storms that rolled across the central Cascades, has grown to an estimated 1,200 acres.
U.S. Forest Service
The Emigrant Fire, which sparked on Aug. 24 on the Middle Fork District following lightning storms that rolled across the central Cascades, has grown to an estimated 1,200 acres.

A fire that was first reported Sunday afternoon in southeast Lane County has grown to an estimated 1,200 acres.

The Emigrant Fire was one of several that sparked in Oregon forests over the weekend amidst hot, dry windy conditions and lightning storms across the central cascades. The fire is burning in a remote area, about three miles southwest of Indigo Springs Campground across steep slopes.

The campground is tent-only, with just three sites and is located about 31 miles southeast of Oakridge.

According to a news release Monday morning from the Willamette National Forest, fire crews, air support and other large equipment have been sent to the fire. On Monday fire crews scouted areas to safely construct a fireline and improve existing lines that were created in 2009, when the Tumblebug Fire burned the same area.

The Forest Service said crews expect the fire to continue to grow Monday as hot, windy conditions and thunderstorms continue.
