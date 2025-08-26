OHA lifts recreational use advisory for Odell Lake

A recreational use health advisory has been lifted for Odell Lake, in the Cascade Mountains.

The Oregon Health Authority issued the original advisory on August 14th.

OHA says water monitoring has confirmed the level of cyanotoxins in Odell Lake are below recreational guideline values for people.

But, OHA says levels are still above safety values for dogs, and owners should keep their pets away from the lake.

You can find more information on harmful algal blooms at the OHA website.