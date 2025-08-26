© 2025 KLCC

OHA lifts recreational use advisory for Odell Lake

KLCC
Published August 26, 2025 at 5:51 PM PDT

A recreational use health advisory has been lifted for Odell Lake, in the Cascade Mountains.

The Oregon Health Authority issued the original advisory on August 14th.

OHA says water monitoring has confirmed the level of cyanotoxins in Odell Lake are below recreational guideline values for people.

But, OHA says levels are still above safety values for dogs, and owners should keep their pets away from the lake.

You can find more information on harmful algal blooms at the OHA website.
News Briefs
