Gas prices remain steady in Oregon, heading into busy travel weekend

Vacationers broke travel records this summer, according to AAA, and Labor Day weekend is expected to continue the trend.

The agency said flights, rental cars and hotels are cheaper than last year.

In Oregon, however, gas prices are 10 cents per gallon higher, on average, than a year ago.

AAA said rain and flooding caused outages at a major refinery in Indiana last week. While the storms affected the cost of gas nationally, raising prices by six cents, average prices in Oregon stayed the same, at $3.98 per gallon.

