Springfield police officer injured in vehicle pursuit

A Springfield police officer was injured in a fire Friday morning that started after a driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

Police said they responded to a reckless driver on Beltline Road around 2:20 a.m. Friday.

They said the suspect fled and drove westbound towards Eugene. At one point during the pursuit, he made a U-turn and collided with the officer's car.

An additional Springfield police officer joined the pursuit, and forcibly stopped the suspect’s vehicle.

As officers removed the suspect from the vehicle, they said a fire erupted and gas containers inside the vehicle caught fire. Both the suspect and a Springfield officer suffered burns as a result.

The suspect was taken to Riverbend Hospital and treated for his injuries. The officer has been treated and released.

A records check showed the vehicle was reported stolen from the Salem area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

