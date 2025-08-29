Springfield seeks resident input on future city development

The City of Springfield is updating its housing Development Code and wants resident input.

As part of its new Housing + Design initiative, the city has launched a survey to gather public opinions.

Questions on the survey ask residents about their developmental priorities and support level for mixed-use housing and a reduced commercial district.

Sandy Belson is a Planning Manager for the City of Springfield. She says the code must be updated to meet state law, and the survey is an extra step taken with residents in mind.

“We are also wanting to make it easier to understand. The code has gotten fairly complex over the years, so trying to simplify it, streamline the process for development so that people don’t need to go through as much review if they have a proposal.”