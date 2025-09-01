Cottage Grove Man who'd been missing has been found dead

An 80 year-old Cottage Grove man who was declared missing earlier last month has been confirmed dead.

The Lane County Sheriff says Herbert Stout’s remains were found on August 23rd in a remote area of his property. Stout’s family was notified and on August 29th it was confirmed that the remains were Stout. His death was found to be from natural causes.

The Sheriff’s office thanked the community for providing tips during the investigation and search for Stout.

