Springfield to seek applicants for open council position

The Springfield City Council formally accepted the resignation of one of its own Tuesday, declaring her seat vacant.

Victoria Doyle resigned over summer break, partway through her first term. In a statement shared by the city last month, Doyle said she was honored to have served and was focused on spending more time with family and work commitments.

Separately – Doyle is facing weapon charges after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver in an incident that occurred about two weeks after her resignation, according to Lookout Eugene-Springfield.

Springfield leaders said they plan to ask the public for input on what criteria they should use to select a new council member and a discussion on the process is scheduled for next week.

