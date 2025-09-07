© 2025 KLCC

Crews battle blaze east of McKenzie Bridge

KLCC
Published September 7, 2025 at 9:55 PM PDT
Smoke rises from a forest
Willamette National Forest
The Foley Ridge Fire was visible from Oregon Hwy 242 on Sunday.

Fire crews are fighting a blaze about seven miles east of McKenzie Bridge.

The Foley Ridge Fire is 20 acres, according to a Sunday evening press release from Willamette National Forest. Earlier in the day, the agency said in a social media post that the fire was an estimated 50 acres, but that number was revised downward in the later release.

Forest officials said crews are engaged in a "full suppression response" including a ground-based and aerial attack. As of Sunday evening, the fire was not threatening any populated areas.

The fire was visible in steep terrain near Oregon Highway 242 on Sunday, but according to ODOT, it was not impacting traffic on the highway. The route is a scenic alternative for drivers heading between the southern Willamette Valley and central Oregon, but does not carry the bulk of the traffic through the area.

Officials said the Foley Ridge Fire was caused by lightning. More thunderstorms are possible in the area this week, but rain is also in the forecast.
