Foley Ridge Fire still growing east of McKenzie Bridge

A lightning-sparked wildfire east of McKenzie Bridge continued to grow Tuesday, despite rain that moved through the area.

The Foley Ridge Fire was 245 acres as of Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the Willamette National Forest.

The fire was first reported on Saturday and is on steep terrain. It's visible from Oregon Highway 242, but is not currently affecting traffic on the road, which serves as a scenic alternative route for drivers heading between the southern Willamette Valley and central Oregon.

Forest officials said fire crews are engaged in a "full suppression" response on the fire and are attacking it from the air and from the ground. Thunderstorms in the area halted aerial firefighting efforts for a time on Tuesday.

More thunderstorms are possible in the Cascades on Wednesday, and officials say there's a good possibility for additional fire starts as a result, despite the fact that the storms are predicted to be accompanied by rain.

The Foley Ridge Fire is not currently threatening any populated areas, and no evacuations are in place.