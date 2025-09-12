Oregon Health Authority lifts health advisory for Nye Beach

The Oregon Health Authority lifted a public health advisory for contact with ocean water at Nye Beach in Newport Friday.

The advisory was issued this week after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.

Results from follow-up tests showed lower bacteria levels.

Contact with the ocean water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk.

Officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.

