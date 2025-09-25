Lane County Board issues statement denouncing hate flyers

The Lane County Board of Commissioners issued a statement Thursday denouncing the recent distribution of flyers that it said targeted communities of color with hateful rhetoric.

The number of flyers and the location of their distribution was not specified, but the statement said they targeted the Latino community.

"The targeting of our Latino neighbors is not isolated; it is part of a broader pattern of hate and exclusion that affects other historically marginalized communities," read the statement. "We must respond to these acts not with silence, but with solidarity."

The statement, which included the names of all five commissioners, called on Lane County residents to “join us in actively rejecting racist rhetoric” and to report bias activity to the Oregon Department of Justice’s Hate & Bias Hotline at 844-924-2427.