Oregon State fires special teams coordinator Jamie Christian after 0-6 start

Jamie Christian was fired as Oregon State's special teams coordinator Sunday, a day after a loss at Appalachian State dropped the Beavers to 0-6 for their worst start since 1991.

Coach Trent Bray announced Christian's dismissal shortly after athletic director Scott Barnes issued a statement saying he and Bray were evaluating the program with an eye toward making immediate changes.

Christian was in his second season coaching the special teams. The Beavers allowed a punt return for a touchdown against Fresno State and had two field goals blocked against Houston, including what would have been a winner at the end of regulation in a 27-24 overtime loss. They also missed a 28-yard field goal in the first half of the 27-23 loss to Appalachian State.

Two kickers have combined to go 3 of 8 on field goals, and the Beavers rank near the bottom of the Bowl Subdivision in every special teams statistic.

In a statement to “Beaver Nation,” Barnes said he shares fans' disappointment over the first half of the season.

“My expectations for our program are high, and right now, we are not meeting them,” Barnes said. “Head Coach Trent Bray and I are reviewing every aspect of the program and committed to making immediate changes. With half of the regular season still ahead, there remains an opportunity to continue improving in every area.”

Barnes said fan feedback is important and that it has aligned with his concerns. The Beavers host Wake Forest on Saturday.

“The work to get back to our winning ways begins in earnest now!” he said.

