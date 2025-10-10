Lane County burning season gets a delayed start date

Burning season gets underway for Lane County on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 10:00 a.m.

State and county officials announced the end of fire season, and that those who meet qualifications can soon begin burning yard debris.

Despite the late start, burning season will still end Oct. 31.

Properties in Eugene or Florence city limits are banned from burning, while property owners within Eugene and Springfield's urban growth boundaries must meet acreage restrictions: two acres or larger in Eugene and 0.5 acre or larger in Springfield.

Before burning, residents must check with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency for burn advisories, check with their local fire district and clear a 10-foot safety zone around burn piles.

Officials advise to not leave a fire unattended, wrap up burning before dark and have water and a shovel ready. They are also told to keep piles a manageable size and to not burn garbage, treated wood, or green waste.