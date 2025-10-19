Person dies in ocean near Lincoln City

A person drowned after being swept out into the ocean near Lincoln City Sunday.

North Lincoln Fire and Rescue said they responded around 3:40 p.m. to reports of a person being pulled out in the current near the mouth of the Siletz Bay.

Officials from various agencies helped with the search, including a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and drones from the Lincoln City Police Department.

The individual was located and was deceased.

A high surf advisory was in effect for much of the Oregon coast over the weekend, with forecasters warning of dangerous waves and rip currents.

As of Sunday evening, no information has been released about the person who died.