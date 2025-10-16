Small craft advisory and warning of sneaker waves at the Oregon coast this weekend

The National Weather Service is warning of rough waters and dangerous conditions along the Oregon coast this weekend.

NWS issued a Beach Hazards Statement , stating that sneaker waves are expected from southern Washington down much of the Oregon coast, from Friday afternoon until Saturday evening.

"Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over the rocks and jetties, and so if you get knocked over you can be pulled into the ocean and that can lead to injury or drowning," said Noah Alviz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

He said it is best to remain away from the water while large waves are possible, but those who go near the ocean should remain vigilant.

NWS also issued a Small Craft Advisory from 5:00 p.m. Friday until 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Alviz said gusts up to 25 nautical miles per hour are possible during that timeframe.

The rough ocean conditions are due to a low pressure system in the northeast Pacific Ocean that will bring in a westerly swell.