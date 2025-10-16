© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Small craft advisory and warning of sneaker waves at the Oregon coast this weekend

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published October 16, 2025 at 2:57 PM PDT
A sandy ocean beach with calm waves. A lighthouse is visible in the far distance.
Brianna Bowman
/
KLCC
Nye Beach in Newport was relatively calm on Oct. 16, 2025. Forecasters warn that dangerous "sneaker waves" could hit the area over the coming days.

The National Weather Service is warning of rough waters and dangerous conditions along the Oregon coast this weekend.

NWS issued a Beach Hazards Statement, stating that sneaker waves are expected from southern Washington down much of the Oregon coast, from Friday afternoon until Saturday evening.

"Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over the rocks and jetties, and so if you get knocked over you can be pulled into the ocean and that can lead to injury or drowning," said Noah Alviz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

He said it is best to remain away from the water while large waves are possible, but those who go near the ocean should remain vigilant.

NWS also issued a Small Craft Advisory from 5:00 p.m. Friday until 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Alviz said gusts up to 25 nautical miles per hour are possible during that timeframe.

The rough ocean conditions are due to a low pressure system in the northeast Pacific Ocean that will bring in a westerly swell.
Tags
Environment sneaker wavesNational Weather ServiceOregon Coast
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
Related Content