After more than 2 months, state lifts health advisory for Eckman Lake

The Oregon Health Authority has lifted a recreational use health advisory for Eckman Lake in Lincoln County.

OHA issued the advisory on July 31. It says water monitoring has shown saxitoxin levels in the lake are below recreational guidelines for people.

Levels are still above values for dogs. So owners are advised to keep their pets away from the lake.

OHA advises visitors to Eckman Lake to continue to be alert to algae blooms.

