© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After more than 2 months, state lifts health advisory for Eckman Lake

KLCC
Published October 21, 2025 at 5:26 PM PDT

The Oregon Health Authority has lifted a recreational use health advisory for Eckman Lake in Lincoln County.

OHA issued the advisory on July 31. It says water monitoring has shown saxitoxin levels in the lake are below recreational guidelines for people.

Levels are still above values for dogs. So owners are advised to keep their pets away from the lake.

OHA advises visitors to Eckman Lake to continue to be alert to algae blooms.
Tags
News Briefs Lincoln CountyOregon Health Authority
Related Content