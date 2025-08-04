Health Advisory issued for Lincoln County's Eckman Lake

The Oregon Health Authority has issued a recreational health advisory for Eckman Lake due to a harmful cyanobacteria algae bloom.

Officials say people are urged to avoid swimming and high-speed water activities in affected areas to prevent accidental ingestion of toxins. Boating at low speeds and shoreline activities like hiking and picnicking remain safe.

The advisory also extends to fishing. While eating fish from the lake is not outright banned, OHA recommends caution. Fat, skin, and internal organs—where toxins can accumulate—should be removed, and fillets should be rinsed thoroughly.

Drinking untreated lake water is dangerous, and pets are especially at risk. Exposure can cause serious illness in both humans and animals.

For details or to report symptoms, contact OHA at 1-877-290-6767.