National Weather Service issues several advisories ahead of this weekend’s storm

Virtually every part of Oregon has one or more National Weather Service notices set for this weekend.

A Winter Weather advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday through early Monday morning for the east slope of the Oregon Cascades, including in LaPine, Sisters and Sunriver. Six to 10 inches of snow is expected over 4,500 feet, and winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Drivers should consult TripCheck.com before traveling to the area.

On the northern and central coast, there’s a high wind warning issued for Saturday, from 8 a.m. through 11 p.m. Widespread power outages are expected from steady winds with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

There’s also a high surf advisory in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday through early Sunday morning, expected to produce sneaker waves and rip currents. Officials advise staying far away from the ocean, because waves may run up on the beaches to much higher than normal levels.

And there’s a wind advisory for the entire Willamette Valley for the bulk of Saturday. Fifteen to 25 mph winds, with gusts of up to 50 mph, are forecast. Drivers, especially those with high-profile vehicles, should be extra cautious.

The National Weather Service is also predicting 2-to-3 inches of rain for most of the Willamette Valley. Rainfall totals could exceed 4 inches in parts of the Coast Range and the Cascades.

