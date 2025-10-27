Eugene musician dies after long battle with cancer

Eugene musician Lea Jones has died. He was well-known in the local music community. KRVM DJ, Johnny Etheridge said on Facebook that Jones lost a “long hard-fought battle with cancer.”

Lea’s latest project was a re-recording of a song he’d written in the 1980s called “I am not a Stranger”, which he released earlier this year.

Jones also produced a documentary called “Vietnam: An Inner View”.

He was profiled last spring in the Register-Guard and by Eugene Scene.