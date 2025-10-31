© 2025 KLCC

Beaver Football faces Pac-12 rival Washington State this week; Oregon has a bye

KLCC
Published October 31, 2025 at 9:59 AM PDT
It will be Interim Head Coach Robb Akey's second game leading the OSU football team

In area college football, the Beavers come out of their bye week Saturday to host fellow Pac-12 member Washington State.

With just one win in the books, OSU hopes to pull off an upset against the 4 - 4 Cougars.

Earlier this week, Interim Head Coach Robb Akey said the time off was important, and it rejuvenated the team physically and mentally.

Saturday’s game starts at 4:30 p.m. in Corvallis. It's the first of two games scheduled between the only Pac-12 teams. The second will be Nov. 29.

The No. 6 Ducks have a bye this week, and will travel to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes on Nov. 8.
