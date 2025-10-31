Beaver Football faces Pac-12 rival Washington State this week; Oregon has a bye

In area college football, the Beavers come out of their bye week Saturday to host fellow Pac-12 member Washington State.

With just one win in the books, OSU hopes to pull off an upset against the 4 - 4 Cougars.

Earlier this week, Interim Head Coach Robb Akey said the time off was important, and it rejuvenated the team physically and mentally.

Saturday’s game starts at 4:30 p.m. in Corvallis. It's the first of two games scheduled between the only Pac-12 teams. The second will be Nov. 29.

The No. 6 Ducks have a bye this week, and will travel to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes on Nov. 8.

