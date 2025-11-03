Body found in North Santiam River, identified as missing 18-year-old man

On Oct. 24, a fisherman reported a possible body in the North Santiam River. Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said in a news release Friday that the body was recovered and identified as 18-year-old Karendeep Singh, who’d gone missing in the river on Oct. 7.

Singh’s death was determined to be an accidental drowning.

Duncan said it extends its deepest sympathies to Singh’s friends and family.

Deputies have been in contact with the Consulate General of India, who have assisted in coordinating with Mr. Singh’s family abroad to ensure they are updated on all developments.