Lincoln County Veterans Services Levy too close to call

The fate of a levy to increase funding for veterans services in Lincoln County was too close to call election night. Preliminary results showed close to 51% voting no with a difference of less than 100 votes.

Lincoln County’s levy would create new, dedicated funding for local veterans services. County officials said they hoped the funds would stabilize the office and budget in case of federal disruption. The tax would also pay for an outreach worker to help educate veterans about their rights and services.

The Lincoln County Clerk’s Office plans to release updated vote totals on Wednesday at 5 p.m.