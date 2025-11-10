Eugene police auditor clears department of ICE cooperation concerns

An investigation by Eugene’s independent police auditor found no evidence that city police aided ICE officers during an incident last Wednesday.

Last week, advocates in Lane County reported a spike in detainments by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And Eugene’s police auditor Craig Renetzky said his office received several complaints that city police were present during some of those activities.

Under Oregon Sanctuary law, local police can’t assist in immigration enforcement. Eugene Police Department spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin told KLCC in an email last Thursday that its officers weren'tinvolved.

Now, Renetzky said his office has looked at videos of the incident, listened to police radio chatter, reviewed vehicle locations from the time, and reached out to possible witnesses.

The office has concluded that there were no Eugene police vehicles or officers at the intersection where the incident occurred.

"Based on all records available at this time our independent investigation into the complaints has concluded that the Eugene Police Department was not present and did not assist or participate in any immigration enforcement on Nov. 5, 2025," wrote Renetzky in a press release Monday. "Further, we did not find any evidence that Oregon law or local ordinances, policies or procedures were violated."

The police auditor is funded separately from the police, and reports to City Council. Renetzky encouraged the public to send them their complaints about the conduct of the Eugene Police Department.