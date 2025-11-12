Lincoln County Veterans levy results flip, but still too close too call

The results of a Lincoln County veterans services levy have flipped, with a slight majority now voting yes.

The race is still too close to call however, with only a 20 vote difference. That’s within the margin of an automatic recount.

The levy would create dedicated funding for local veterans services if it passes. Local officials have said they would use the funds to hire a dedicated outreach worker and provide long-term stable funding amidst federal uncertainty.

Lincoln County Clerk Amy Southwell said her office is working on curing ballots, which is when the elections office reaches out to a voter to resolve signature issues, and that could still impact results. Preliminary results show 13,988 votes were cast for or against the measure

State law requires a recount if the difference is less than one-fifth of 1 percent of the total number of votes cast in a specific race, which would be a difference of less than 28 votes in Lincoln County’s case.

The next batch of results will be released Nov. 25 and the election will be certified on Dec. 1. Once the election is certified, county officials can determine if a recount is required.