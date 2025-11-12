Toledo mayor arrested for allegedly slapping student

The Mayor of Toledo, who is also a high school football coach, was arrested for allegedly slapping a student last month.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff Wednesday, Rod Cross allegedly hit a student on Oct. 24 during a conversation they were having in the high school gymnasium. The student told police that they were not injured but were embarrassed in front of their peers.

Cross, who has been the mayor of Toledo since 2018, was cited for harassment and is scheduled to appear in court next week. The district said it could not comment on the specifics, but was following procedure and legal requirements.

Cross declined to comment when reached by phone by KLCC.