© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Toledo mayor arrested for allegedly slapping student

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published November 12, 2025 at 2:56 PM PST

The Mayor of Toledo, who is also a high school football coach, was arrested for allegedly slapping a student last month.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff Wednesday, Rod Cross allegedly hit a student on Oct. 24 during a conversation they were having in the high school gymnasium. The student told police that they were not injured but were embarrassed in front of their peers.

Cross, who has been the mayor of Toledo since 2018, was cited for harassment and is scheduled to appear in court next week. The district said it could not comment on the specifics, but was following procedure and legal requirements.

Cross declined to comment when reached by phone by KLCC.
Tags
News Briefs ToledoPublic SafetyEducationK-12
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White