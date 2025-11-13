ODOT Director plans to step down in the new year

Kris Strickler announced Wednesday he will step down from his position as director of the Oregon Department of Transportation in the new year.

Strickler has served as ODOT Director since 2019.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek will appoint Lisa Sumption, Director of Oregon Parks and Recreation, to be interim director, effective January 2nd.

Strickler led ODOT through some major events, including the 2020 Labor Day wildfires, COVID and the transportation funding crisis.

He credited the legislature's passage of a transportation funding bill as a reason to make way for new leadership.

