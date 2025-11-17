New traffic signal and other safety improvements for Highway 42 in Douglas County

A new traffic signal is going in this week at Rolling Hills Road and Highway 42 near Roseburg this week.

Oregon 42 connects Roseburg to Coos Bay on the coast. The traffic signal is expected to be up and running as early as Wednesday night, Nov. 19, according to Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT advises travelers to watch for lane closures as the work is underway.

The signal is part of a nearly $12 million-dollar project to re-pave part of the highway, and install safety features.

More work is planned in the area for the next few weeks.

