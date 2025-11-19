Eugene City Council sends two Charter amendments to the ballot

Eugene’s City Council voted Wednesday to send two Charter amendments to the ballot next May.

The first proposed amendment would end the residency requirement that forces the heads of city departments to live in Eugene.

That change is meant to help attract more qualified applicants from outside the city, and make it possible for a Springfield resident to be the Eugene-Springfield Fire Chief.

Meanwhile, the second proposed amendment would remove several uses of gendered language from the charter.

Moving forward, the council also plans to discuss whether they’ll request a higher stipend for their positions, and whether the city should pay for councilors' health insurance.