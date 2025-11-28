JaMarcus Shephard named Beavers football head coach

Oregon State football has a new head coach: JaMarcus Shephard will officially take the reins as the 33rd head coach in program history next week.

OSU Athletic Director Scott Barnes made the announcement Friday.

Shephard has coached at the University of Alabama for the last two years, most recently as the Assistant Head Coach, Co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach.

Shephard also has previous coaching experience at the University of Washington and Washington State.

Trent Bray was fired from the Beavers' top position in October after OSU's 7-0 start, its worst since 1991.

Interim head coach Robb Akey took over from Bray and has the team at 2-9 this year.

They travel to Pullman to face Washington State on Saturday.

Shephard’s Coaching Experience

2024-present: Alabama (Assistant Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers)

2022-23: Washington (Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers)

2018-21: Purdue (Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers)

2017: Purdue (Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers)

2016: Washington State (Wide Receivers)

2014-15: Western Kentucky (Wide Receivers)

2012-13: Western Kentucky (Quality Control)

2011: Western Kentucky (Defensive Analyst/Volunteer Assistant)

2006: Broad Ripple [Ind.] HS, WR/DB

2005: Northrop [Ind.] HS (Wide Receivers)

Shephard’s Playing Experience