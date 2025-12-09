19-year-old from Lebanon dies in two-vehicle crash, alcohol suspected

A 19-year-old from Lebanon died in a crash Friday that also sent three people to the hospital.

In a Monday news release, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Berlin Road and McDowell Creek Drive just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 5.

The investigation shows Zayne Hannah-Gray failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed their pickup truck into the passenger side of another truck at a high rate of speed.

Hannah-Gray died at the scene.

A passenger of Hannah-Gray's, as well as an 11-year-old passenger in the truck that was struck, were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck that was struck suffered serious injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

