Officials identify man who's body was found in Willamette River near Albany

KLCC
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:13 PM PST

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has identified the man found deceased in the Willamette River last month, as 34-year-old Jonathan Avery Smith of Albany.

Smith was identified after tips in response to the tattoo images released Wednesday.

The Sheriff's office said it notified next of kin before releasing Smith's name.

He had not been reported as a missing person.

Deputies recovered Smith on November 29th near Hyak Park after a river-goer reported seeing a body floating in the water.
Tags
News Briefs Benton County Sheriff's OfficeAlbanyWillamette River
