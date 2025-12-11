4J considers administrative layoffs, technology reductions in first look at budget

The Eugene community got its first look at potential budget cuts at a 4J school board meeting Wednesday night.

The district has projected a $30 million shortfall caused by declining enrollment and rising costs.

Superintendent Miriam Mickelson is announcing proposed cuts in three stages.

On Wednesday she proposed Phase 1: More than $2.3 million in cuts outside the classroom, including technology and training. Mickelson said she also planned reductions to administration, including the elimination of three assistant superintendents.

One other potential cut is to Family School. Parents say the choice school, located in south Eugene, serves an important need for students who haven’t been successful in neighborhood schools. The district says no final decisions have been made, and the district is considering co-locating the school instead of closing it.

Phase 2 of reductions will be presented on Jan. 7.