Eugene’s professional soccer team delays debut for at least a year

The company that hopes to launch a professional soccer team in Eugene says the team won’t be ready as soon as originally planned.

A specific reason wasn’t given, but the owners of Sporting Cascades FC said in a news release that the team wouldn’t play until at least 2027.

Sporting Cascades FC was set to play its home games in Eugene’s Civic Park, and would have been part of the United Soccer League.

"We want the entire match day experience to be perfect for you when you arrive at Civic Park, so we’ve decided to give ourselves a little more time to ensure we’re ready for the opening kickoff," read the news release, which had no names attributed to it.

The news release was emailed to Eugene-area media on Wednesday. As of Thursday afternoon, there was no mention of the delay of the team's launch on the Sporting Cascades FC website or social media channels, and the team was still accepting online "Season Ticket Deposits" for the 2026 season.