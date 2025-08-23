© 2025 KLCC

Eugene professional soccer team unveils name, logo

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published August 23, 2025 at 7:04 PM PDT
Sporting Cascades FC staff carry a mockup of the team crest at an unveiling event Friday night.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
A new professional soccer team that will play its games in Eugene has unveiled its name: The team will be called Sporting Cascades F-C.

The team also revealed its logo and colors at an event Friday evening at the Eugene Saturday Market building. Team executives told fans that the dark blue and light brown logo is meant to show the area’s connection to nature.

Official names for the colors are Deep Cascade Blue and River Valley Brown. The team website also lists shades of gold and white under its primary colors.

The logo includes representations of the Three Sisters mountains and the confluence of the McKenzie and Willamette Rivers.

Sporting Cascades FC will begin its inaugural season next spring at Civic Park. A schedule has yet to be announced

It's one of seven new teams coming to USL League One next season. The league is two steps down from America’s premiere league, Major League Soccer.

Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
