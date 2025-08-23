Eugene professional soccer team unveils name, logo

A new professional soccer team that will play its games in Eugene has unveiled its name: The team will be called Sporting Cascades F-C.

The team also revealed its logo and colors at an event Friday evening at the Eugene Saturday Market building. Team executives told fans that the dark blue and light brown logo is meant to show the area’s connection to nature.

Official names for the colors are Deep Cascade Blue and River Valley Brown. The team website also lists shades of gold and white under its primary colors.

The logo includes representations of the Three Sisters mountains and the confluence of the McKenzie and Willamette Rivers.

Sporting Cascades FC will begin its inaugural season next spring at Civic Park. A schedule has yet to be announced

It's one of seven new teams coming to USL League One next season. The league is two steps down from America’s premiere league, Major League Soccer.