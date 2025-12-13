Willamalane welcomes neighbors to review Tyson Park plans

Developers of Tyson Park in Springfield have created a final plan for upgrades, and will host a neighborhood meeting Dec. 16 to share details.

Willamalane secured grants for nearly $700,000 to fund the changes, which include a new playground, picnic shelter, and community garden.

Construction is expected to begin next year, with completion in late 2026.

The virtual open house is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

A link to the online meeting is available on Willamalane’s website.

