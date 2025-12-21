Chinook limits are in place for North and main-stem Umpqua River

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Friday announced a temporary prohibition on wild Spring Chinook Salmon harvest on the main-stem Umpqua River.

The agency says the rule is meant to protect wild salmon returning to the South and North Umpqua Rivers. Biologists forecast lower returns of adult wild spring Chinook next year.

ODFW says, on the North Umpqua River, only one adult wild spring Chinook may be kept per day, and only 10 per year. Hatchery salmon can be kept.

ODFW says just 131 adult wild spring Chinook returned to the South Umpqua River this year; returns to the North Umpqua were average.