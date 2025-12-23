Eugene Police ask for public assistance in finding a missing 73-year-old woman

Eugene Police are asking for public help to find a missing 73-year-old woman from the Santa Clara area.

Melissa Ann Radcliffe was reported missing by her friend and roommate. She was last seen Monday at around 11 am at home.

Radcliffe's car is gone and she hasn't returned which is unusual according to an EPD press release. Her phone is going to voicemail.

Radcliffe is described as white, around 120 pounds, and 5 foot 2. She has short, gray hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a gray USC sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers.

Her vehicle is a grey Mazda CX, plate number 008NLR.

Please call EPD’s non-emergency line,[541.682.5111, if you have tips.

