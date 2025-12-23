Greenhill offers tips to keep pets safe during the holidays

Holiday celebrations can hold hazards for pets.

So, Eugene’s Greenhill Humane Society has some suggestions to make sure pets stay safe while their humans are gathering for festivities.

Greenhill says if you have a Christmas Tree, make sure it’s secure so it doesn’t tip or fall over on your pet.

The non-profit also cautions against letting pets drink from the tree water as it may contain fertilizers which can cause an upset stomach.

Some holiday plants can be poisonous to pets, including holly, mistletoe, and some lily varieties.

Other dangers include tinsel, lit candles, wires, batteries and glass or plastic ornaments.