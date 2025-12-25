Friday snowstorm could make travel hazardous over Cascade passes Friday and Saturday

Driving could be difficult over Cascades passes in Oregon on Friday and Saturday, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service said up to 11 inches of snow could fall at elevations of 4,000 feet or higher. Most highway passes over the Cascades in Oregon are above that elevation, including Santiam Pass and Willamette Pass.

The amount of snow won't be the only problem, according to forecasters.

Wind gusts could reach 45 mph, limiting visibility.

The National Weather Service advised drivers to take along an emergency winter driving kit and to check conditions before leaving. Road conditions in Oregon, including traffic cameras, can be viewed at the Oregon Department of Transportation's website, tripcheck.com.