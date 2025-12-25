© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friday snowstorm could make travel hazardous over Cascade passes Friday and Saturday

KLCC
Published December 25, 2025 at 8:52 PM PST

Driving could be difficult over Cascades passes in Oregon on Friday and Saturday, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service said up to 11 inches of snow could fall at elevations of 4,000 feet or higher. Most highway passes over the Cascades in Oregon are above that elevation, including Santiam Pass and Willamette Pass.

The amount of snow won't be the only problem, according to forecasters.

Wind gusts could reach 45 mph, limiting visibility.

The National Weather Service advised drivers to take along an emergency winter driving kit and to check conditions before leaving. Road conditions in Oregon, including traffic cameras, can be viewed at the Oregon Department of Transportation's website, tripcheck.com.

Tags
News Briefs winter weatherCascadesWillamette Passsantiam pass