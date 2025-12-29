© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kick off 2026 with a free, guided hike

KLCC
Published December 29, 2025 at 2:00 PM PST
Hikers along a forested trail.
Courtesy of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department
Silver Falls State Park offers a free, guided first day hike.

If your new year's resolution includes spending more time in the great outdoors, Oregon State Parks aims to help as they offer free First Day Hikes.

Rangers and volunteers will lead guided First Day Hikes at 25 parks around the state with distances ranging from a quarter-mile stroll to a 5-mile trek. Participants will learn about the park's history, geology, wildlife, and plants.

Hikes are free, but a day-use parking permit is required at some parks.

More information is at the Oregon First Day Hikes web page.
Tags
News Briefs Oregon Parks and Recreation Department