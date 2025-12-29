Kick off 2026 with a free, guided hike

If your new year's resolution includes spending more time in the great outdoors, Oregon State Parks aims to help as they offer free First Day Hikes.

Rangers and volunteers will lead guided First Day Hikes at 25 parks around the state with distances ranging from a quarter-mile stroll to a 5-mile trek. Participants will learn about the park's history, geology, wildlife, and plants.

Hikes are free, but a day-use parking permit is required at some parks.

More information is at the Oregon First Day Hikes web page.