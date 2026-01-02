© 2026 KLCC

House fire in Lebanon was burning for some time behind wall

KLCC
Published January 2, 2026 at 3:29 PM PST
Provided by Lebanon Fire District

Friday morning, crews responded to a house fire on West Cedar Drive in Lebanon.

All occupants had left the house except an elderly woman. She was taken outside and firefighters found the fire was inside a wall.

Crews discovered the fire had spread for some time, unnoticed into the attic space.

Lebanon fire says the occupants reported recent electrical issues, including half of the home losing power sometime the previous evening, which may be related. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Lebanon Fire District reminds the public to check smoke alarms at least every six months and ensure they are working properly.
