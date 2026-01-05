Driver sought in hit and run that injured cyclist

Eugene Police are looking for public help to find the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after hitting a bicyclist Saturday.

Eugene Police are looking for public help to find the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after hitting a bicyclist Saturday.

A 63-year-old man was hit and found unconscious in the roadway at Highway 99 and Side Street at about 5:30 pm.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There has been no information on his current condition or identity.

Police say the vehicle fled south on Highway 99. It should have damage to the passenger side windshield. If anyone has information or tips, they are asked to contact Officer Matthew Twite with Eugene Police.