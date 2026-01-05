© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Driver sought in hit and run that injured cyclist

KLCC
Published January 5, 2026 at 1:37 PM PST
The photo is a still capture from the hit and run.
Provided by Eugene Police
The photo is a still capture from the hit and run.

Eugene Police are looking for public help to find the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after hitting a bicyclist Saturday.

Eugene Police are looking for public help to find the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after hitting a bicyclist Saturday.

A 63-year-old man was hit and found unconscious in the roadway at Highway 99 and Side Street at about 5:30 pm.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There has been no information on his current condition or identity.

Police say the vehicle fled south on Highway 99. It should have damage to the passenger side windshield. If anyone has information or tips, they are asked to contact Officer Matthew Twite with Eugene Police.
Tags
News Briefs Eugene Police Department