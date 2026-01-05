Eugene Police warn of recent scams

Eugene Police are putting the word out about two scams that are going around the community.

One involves scammers posing as a Eugene Police sergeant and threatening arrest and demanding money.

Another is the “pastor texting” scam. Churchgoers get texts from a scammer who says they’re the church pastor and have an urgent matter to handle. Police say not to text back. If you’re concerned it’s legitimate, call the church or organization.

If you are the victim of a scam and have incurred a loss, you’re asked to call the EPD non-emergency line: 541.682.5111. or online: Scams, Fraud and Identity Theft | Eugene, OR Website