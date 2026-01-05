© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene Police warn of recent scams

KLCC
Published January 5, 2026 at 1:40 PM PST

Eugene Police are putting the word out about two scams that are going around the community.

One involves scammers posing as a Eugene Police sergeant and threatening arrest and demanding money.

Another is the “pastor texting” scam. Churchgoers get texts from a scammer who says they’re the church pastor and have an urgent matter to handle. Police say not to text back. If you’re concerned it’s legitimate, call the church or organization.

If you are the victim of a scam and have incurred a loss, you’re asked to call the EPD non-emergency line: 541.682.5111. or online: Scams, Fraud and Identity Theft | Eugene, OR Website
Tags
News Briefs Eugene Police Department