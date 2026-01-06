© 2026 KLCC

Albany police shoot and wound person

KLCC
Published January 6, 2026 at 3:56 PM PST

Albany police say two officers shot and wounded a person armed with a knife Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance call in North Albany shortly before 11 a.m.

A news release from Albany Police did not offer any details about what led to the officers shooting the person with the knife.

The person who was shot was not identified and no information was released about their age or gender. Police say they were taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown.

No officers were injured during the incident, and police say another person who was in the home at the time was also not injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Benton County Major Crimes Team.

North Albany is a part of the City of Albany and is located in Benton County.

News Briefs Police ShootingAlbany Police DepartmentBenton County