Lane County asks for public input on wildfire risk reduction

Lane County Emergency Management is asking residents to take part in a short survey aimed at improving wildfire preparedness at the household and community level.

The county says the survey is designed to help local agencies understand what steps people are already taking to reduce wildfire risk, as well as the barriers that may prevent households from taking action.

The online survey is open through Jan. 30 and is available in both English and Spanish.

The effort is part of Lane County’s collaboration with the Oregon Department of Forestry and other partners to update the county’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which was last revised in 2020. The plan outlines community-specific goals, actions, and resources to address wildfire threats.

The survey should take about 15 to 20 minutes to complete.