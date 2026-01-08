Police ask for help finding owner of dog that bit child inside Eugene Albertsons store

Eugene Police are asking for public help finding a dog that bit a child at the Albertsons on 18th Avenue.

Police say on Monday around 6 p.m. several people called 911 about a dog in the store that bit a 3-year-old.

Provided by Eugene Police. Police are seeking a man and his dog after the dog bit a child at an Albertsons in Eugene Monday

Officers arrived and found the dog and owner had left the store heading north.

The owner is described as an unkempt man with long, frizzy brown/graying hair. Neither he nor the dog were located.

According to police, before the dog bit the child, customers and employees had told its owner to leave the store.

If anyone has tips in this case, they are asked to call the police non-emergency line at 541.682.5111. Case 26-00230