Eugene sneaker reseller sentenced to prison for fraud scheme

KLCC
Published January 9, 2026 at 9:48 AM PST

Eugene-based sneaker reseller Michael Malekzadeh has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

Malekzadeh was the owner of Zadeh Kicks. He was accused of taking hundreds of thousands of pre-orders on shoes, not delivering them, and then withholding refunds.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding customers and lying on bank applications.

He must now serve 70 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He must also give up more than $15 million dollars in assets.

Zadeh Kicks’ Chief Financial Officer Bethany Mockerman is scheduled for sentencing later this month.

A restitution hearing for the victims of the scheme is set for this March.
