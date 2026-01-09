© 2026 KLCC

LRAPA issues ‘Yellow’ advisory for wood stove usage

KLCC
Published January 9, 2026 at 3:19 PM PST

People with wood stoves in the Eugene-Springfield area are being asked not to use them this weekend.

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued a “Yellow Wood Stove” advisory, effective now through Sunday.

It comes as the National Weather Service has issued an “Air Stagnation Advisory” through Sunday morning for most of the Willamette Valley.

Forecasters say light winds and limited air movement could cause issues for people with respiratory problems.

A “Yellow” advisory does not ban the use of wood stoves, but asks people with other heating options to use those instead.
